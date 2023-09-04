Aviva PLC Buys 86,104 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 86,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

