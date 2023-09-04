Aviva PLC Buys 90,276 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 369.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $108.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -637.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,943,991.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

