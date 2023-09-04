Aviva PLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $110.56 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

