Aviva PLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CSL opened at $268.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.09 and its 200-day moving average is $241.70. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $314.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

