Aviva PLC Purchases 26,471 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after buying an additional 1,810,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
