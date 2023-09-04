Aviva PLC Sells 101,310 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,310 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Entegris by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of ENTG opened at $102.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.82, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

