Aviva PLC Sells 119,438 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,438 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 29,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

