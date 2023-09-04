Aviva PLC Sells 151,141 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,141 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,448,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,888,000 after buying an additional 1,099,430 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,321,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,511,000 after acquiring an additional 478,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $95.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

