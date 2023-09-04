Aviva PLC Sells 26,149 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,149 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,477,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in ResMed by 2,341.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 211,185 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 387,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,673,000 after buying an additional 182,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $159.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.73 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.14.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

