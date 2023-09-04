Aviva PLC Sells 53,832 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,832 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after acquiring an additional 415,176 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,634,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,070,000 after purchasing an additional 785,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $82.57 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.