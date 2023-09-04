Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) versus Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Critical Survey

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -89.49% -12.36% -5.69% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 3 0 2.60 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ayr Wellness and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.11%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.22 -$245.47 million ($6.11) -0.24 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.26 -$71.74 million N/A N/A

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

Risk & Volatility

Ayr Wellness has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Ayr Wellness on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayr Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

