BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BCE by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 620,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,249,000 after buying an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in BCE by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 154.50%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

