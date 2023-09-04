BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 803 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 13,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $434,044.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,043,312.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 27,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $875,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 955,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,922,795.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. StockNews.com started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $977.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

