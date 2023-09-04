BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $184,773,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after buying an additional 1,232,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 681,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 543,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after buying an additional 466,002 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.72.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.