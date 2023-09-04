BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $114.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

