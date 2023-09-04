BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $620,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,271 shares of company stock worth $6,680,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $242.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

