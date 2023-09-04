BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MKC opened at $80.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

