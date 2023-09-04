BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 611 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.34.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $144.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.55.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

