BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Herc by 60.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 52.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $133.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.54.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.