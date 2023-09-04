Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $815.89 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003858 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,844,551,208 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

