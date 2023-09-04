BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,044,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after acquiring an additional 175,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.8 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $595.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.