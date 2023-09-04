Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109.81 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00026426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $109.81 million and $228,591.14 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,895.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.80 or 0.00748394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00118095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016286 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.85598364 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $208,270.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.