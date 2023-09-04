Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 35,299 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 182.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 190,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $18,699,413.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,495,586.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and sold 12,877,886 shares valued at $348,110,582. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $103.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $104.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 188.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

