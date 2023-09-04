Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

