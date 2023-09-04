Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,106,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,029,000,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

