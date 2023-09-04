Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,626,000 after purchasing an additional 104,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,589,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,390,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,251,000 after purchasing an additional 645,598 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $94.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

