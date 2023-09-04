Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $241.36 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.08.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.