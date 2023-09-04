Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 36.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

