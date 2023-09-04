BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.

DHF stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 31.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

