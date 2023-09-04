BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
DHF stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.