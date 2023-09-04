Bokf Na Buys Shares of 3,100 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,141,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,237,000 after acquiring an additional 417,842 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $70,050.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,126 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $81.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

