Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,817 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $392.88 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.98 and its 200 day moving average is $305.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.39.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

