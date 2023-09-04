Bokf Na Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bokf Na cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $985,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.5 %

IR stock opened at $69.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.