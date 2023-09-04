Bokf Na Invests $104,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $778,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Stephens boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $233.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

