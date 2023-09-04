Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 1,885 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,885 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.