Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 365 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.67.

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $551.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.64 and its 200-day moving average is $470.85. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

