Bokf Na Sells 2,424 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

