Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $187.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $187.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,027.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

