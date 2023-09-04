Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $34.17

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2023

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFTGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.88 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $393.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.