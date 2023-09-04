Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $34.17

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.88 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $393.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
