Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $34.17

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $22.88 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $393.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.34.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

