Brokerages Set PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT at $20.08

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 target price for the company.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PacWest Bancorp

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $228.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.38%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Free Report

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.