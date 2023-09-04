Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $54.11

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Parsons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parsons

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Parsons Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 13.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 805,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 94,384 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 818.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Parsons during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parsons has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.