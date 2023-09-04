Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $54.11

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.11.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Parsons from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Shares of PSN stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Parsons has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.49.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Parsons had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.
