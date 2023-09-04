Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,358,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 535.3% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 794,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,077 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $23,575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after purchasing an additional 504,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.