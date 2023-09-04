Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWL opened at $108.93 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.54 and a 12 month high of $110.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market cap of $942.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.