Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 33,580 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 257.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.86%.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

