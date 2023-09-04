Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $330,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.14. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

