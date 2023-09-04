Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 293,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,308 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 279,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

