Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $150.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.51 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.15.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Jill R. Goodman sold 5,051 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $732,142.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $4,505,684. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

