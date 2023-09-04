Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

CDAY stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -812.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,754. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.