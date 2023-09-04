Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ INDB opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.