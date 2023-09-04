Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 804 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Independent Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ INDB opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
