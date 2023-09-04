Cerity Partners LLC Sells 786 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 320,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,383,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hess by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 554,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $157.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.