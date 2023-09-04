Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,261 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $90,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $57,655,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,927,000 after purchasing an additional 269,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after purchasing an additional 184,418 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.25.

Saia Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $438.58 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.70 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total transaction of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,000.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.